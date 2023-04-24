Woman sexually assaulted in broad daylight while running, Winnipeg police say

A woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger while she was jogging in Winnipeg's Charleswood neighbourhood late Sunday morning, police say.

The woman was running alone in the area of Charleswood Road near West Park Place at about 10:45 a.m. when a man she didn't know came up behind her and touched her inappropriately, police said in a news release Monday.

The woman screamed and the man ran away through a nearby school parking lot.

The woman wasn't physically injured.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, with a slim build, wearing a green army-style jacket with a grey hoodie underneath and camo pants.

The sex crimes unit took over the investigation and has identified a possible suspect. Const. Dani McKinnon with the public information office says investigators are working on locating him.

They have also notified the local school about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators in the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245.