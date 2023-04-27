Content
Manitoba

Man, 23, arrested after jogger sexually assaulted in Charleswood

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man they say sexually assaulted a woman while she was jogging in Winnipeg’s Charleswood neighbourhood late Sunday morning. 

A pair of feet wearing runners are seen.
Police say the assault took place while the woman was running late Sunday morning in Winnipeg's Charleswood area. (Khaiwhan Pao/Shutterstock)

The woman was running alone in the area of Charleswood Road near West Park Place at about 10:45 a.m. when a man she didn't know came up behind her and touched her inappropriately, police said in a news release Monday.

The woman screamed and the man ran away through a nearby school parking lot. 

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday in the city's Westdale neighbourhood and charged with sexual assault, police said on Thursday.

