Man, 23, arrested after jogger sexually assaulted in Charleswood

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man they say sexually assaulted a woman while she was jogging in Winnipeg's Charleswood neighbourhood late Sunday morning.

The woman was running alone in the area of Charleswood Road near West Park Place at about 10:45 a.m. when a man she didn't know came up behind her and touched her inappropriately, police said in a news release Monday.

The woman screamed and the man ran away through a nearby school parking lot.

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday in the city's Westdale neighbourhood and charged with sexual assault, police said on Thursday.