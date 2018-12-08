Young woman sexually assaulted near busy Osborne Village intersection

An 18-year-old woman was sexually assaulted Friday night near one of the busiest intersections in Osborne Village, Winnipeg police say.

The victim told police that she was walking near River Avenue and Osborne Street at about 10:30 p.m., when a man approached her and grabbed her by the arm.

The man "firmly escorted" the victim to an area between Pulford Street and Bole Street, north of Stradbrook Avenue, and sexually assaulted her, police say.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The attacker is described as being in his early to mid-20s, about 5'11" tall, with a medium build and short, dark hair. He was wearing a dark jacket and dark pants at the time of the attack.

Police are asking any potential witnesses to come forward. Video surveillance is also expected to play an important role in the investigation by the sex crimes unit, Const. Jay Murray told reporters Saturday.

Individuals should feel safe. They shouldn't feel like going for a walk will result in them being sexually assaulted.… Based on what's been reported to us, this female did nothing wrong. - Const. Jay Murray

Murray encouraged people who are worried about their safety in the area to walk in pairs, be assertive and aware of your surroundings, and trust your instincts if you think something's wrong.

He also stressed that police do not believe the woman should have done anything differently in this situation.

"Individuals should feel safe. They shouldn't feel like going for a walk will result in them being sexually assaulted," he said.

"So I just want to make that clear: based on what's been reported to us, this female did nothing wrong."

Anyone with information they believe might help police in their investigation can contact investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.