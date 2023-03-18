Winnipeg police searching for suspect after sexual assault near provincial law courts building

Police are searching for a man after they say he sexually assaulted a woman near the provincial law courts building early Friday morning.

Officers met with the victim around 7 a.m. after receiving report of the assault. The 20-year-old woman endured an injury to her upper-body during the incident and was taken to hospital in stable condition, according to a Friday news release.

The woman told police that she was walking from St. Mary Avenue to Kennedy Street shortly before 6 a.m., toward the law courts building in downtown Winnipeg, when a man she didn't know began to follow her, the release says.

The man approached the woman as she got to the Kennedy Street entrance of the law courts building, and a physical altercation between the two occurred.

The woman fell to the ground before the man touched her on the lower body, the release says. He fled before police arrived.

The Sex Crimes Unit is now investigating the incident. They are looking for a man between 20 and 30 years of age, who is around five feet and nine inches tall with a larger build and long, dark hair.

Police say the man was wearing a black jacket at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information about the assault, or who has surveillance video in the area, is asked to contact Sex Crimes Unit investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba: