Authority figure on First Nation arrested in youth sexual assault, Manitoba RCMP say

An authority figure on a First Nation has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a youth in the community, Manitoba RCMP say.

Mounties believe there could be more victims and will release more details at a news conference later Tuesday, a media notification said.

Supt. Scott McMurchy, acting criminal operations officer, is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. CT at the RCMP headquarters in Winnipeg.

CBC News will livestream the news conference here.