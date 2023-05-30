Authority figure on First Nation arrested in youth sexual assault, Manitoba RCMP say
An authority figure on a First Nation has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a youth in the community, Manitoba RCMP say.
CBC News will livestream news conference about arrest at 1 p.m. CT
Mounties believe there could be more victims and will release more details at a news conference later Tuesday, a media notification said.
Supt. Scott McMurchy, acting criminal operations officer, is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. CT at the RCMP headquarters in Winnipeg.
CBC News will livestream the news conference here.