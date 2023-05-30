Content
Authority figure on First Nation arrested in youth sexual assault, Manitoba RCMP say

An authority figure on a First Nation has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a youth in the community, Manitoba RCMP say.

CBC News will livestream news conference about arrest at 1 p.m. CT

CBC News
A man with glasses speaks into a small microphone.
Supt. Scott McMurchy, seen in a file photo, is scheduled to provide more details at 1 p.m. CT at the RCMP headquarters in Winnipeg. (Megan Godard/Radio-Canada)

Mounties believe there could be more victims and will release more details at a news conference later Tuesday, a media notification said.

Supt. Scott McMurchy, acting criminal operations officer, is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. CT at the RCMP headquarters in Winnipeg.

CBC News will livestream the news conference here.

