Crown stays charges against former Winnipeg teacher accused of sexually assaulting 2 students

Charges will be stayed against a Winnipeg high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting two former students, a Winnipeg courtroom heard Thursday.

Ishmael Mustapha, a former instructor at the University of Winnipeg Collegiate, was charged with sexual assault and exploitation involving two female students.

In a provincial court hearing Thursday, it was announced the Crown will be staying the charges, conditional on Mustapha signing a protection order.

His lawyer, Saul Simmonds, told the court the 46-year-old is expected to enter into a one-year peace bond that bans him from contacting or going near the two females, both of whom are former students of Mustapha's.

That means the former math teacher at the private university preparatory school would be forbidden from making direct or indirect contact with the students, and not allowed within 100 metres of their homes, workplaces and places of education and worship.

The two students who brought forward the allegations were 16 and 18 years old at the time of the incidents, which date back to 2016 and 2018.

Crown prosecutor Marnie Evans told court Mustapha has completed a restorative justice process, although no details of that process were described in court.

The defence and prosecution teams did not respond to requests for an interview.

The collegiate declined to comment and has refused to say when the former teacher stopped working and coaching at the high school.