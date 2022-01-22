Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman in downtown Winnipeg bus shelter

Winnipeg police have made an arrest after a passerby saw a man assaulting a woman inside a downtown bus shelter on Friday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of Garry Street and Portage Avenue where they took a man into custody, police said in a news release on Saturday.

It's believed the woman in her 50s had been sitting in the bus shelter when a man she didn't know entered and made a sexual comment and exposed himself. He then began to assault her, the release said.

At that point, a person saw what was happening and called police.

The woman didn't need to be taken to the hospital.

A 38-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing charges of sexual assault and assault. He was released to appear in court, which is mandated by the Criminal Code of Canada.

