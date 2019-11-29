Brandon massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting 2 clients

A 54-year-old man who works as a massage therapist in Brandon is accused of sexual assault.

Police said a woman reported Nov. 1 that she was receiving a massage on Oct. 30 when the man made inappropriate sexual comments while also touching her in a sexual manner.

Not long afterwards, a second woman came forward to report a similar incident, which she said occurred in the fall of 2018 with the same man.

An investigation into the two reports led police to arrest the man on Nov. 28, 2019.

He is scheduled to appear in court in January.

