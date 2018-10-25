Woman fights off attacker on popular Winnipeg nature trail

A woman fought off a sexual assault on a popular nature path in southwest Winnipeg Wednesday, police say.

The woman, in her 40s, was walking on the Harte Trail between Harstone Road and Buckingham Road around 6 p.m., when she passed a man going the opposite direction, police said.

A short time later, she heard the sound of footsteps running toward her. She turned and saw the man sprinting toward her while trying to open his pants.

The woman knocked the man to the ground while he struggled to grab her. As she fought with him, the woman screamed for help, police said.

Another person showed up almost immediately, causing the attacker to run off.

Police commended the woman for her actions and said she gave such a detailed description that the sex crimes unit quickly identified a suspect.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at a residence on Harstone Road just after 11 p.m.

He has been charged with sexual assault and detained in custody.