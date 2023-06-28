Winnipeg man, 21, faces multiple charges in sextortion case with victims in 4 provinces

A 21-year-old Winnipeg man is facing numerous extortion charges, accused of threatening to post intimate images online unless he was paid money by victims across four provinces — at least two of whom were minors, police say.

Tongan Justin Tongun, 21, has been charged with 10 counts of extortion, the Winnipeg Police Service said Tuesday.

The investigation began in January after a man in his 20s came forward to Winnipeg police, saying he shared intimate images with someone online who presented themselves as a young woman.

After he sent the images, the man said the accused threatened to share them online unless he sent money, according to Winnipeg police.

They identified three more victims in February and Tongun was charged with four counts of extortion.

A subsequent investigation involving the RCMP, along with Ontario's York region, Hamilton and Halton police services, found six more male victims from Manitoba, Alberta, Ontario and Prince Edward Island, Winnipeg police say.

On June 11, Tongun was charged with six additional counts of extortion as a result.

All of the victims were under the age of 30, including at least two under 18, Sgt. Trevor Thompson with the Winnipeg Police Service's financial crimes unit said at a Tuesday news conference.

Police believe there are likely more victims and are encouraging them to come forward, Thompson said.

"Had that initial victim not reported to Winnipeg Police Service, we wouldn't be standing here today," Thompson said.

"If there's anyone who's watching here today and this has happened to you, the importance of reporting cannot be understated."

Investigators say they believe the crimes may have international ties, because there is evidence money was transferred overseas.