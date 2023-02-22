'You could save a child. It could be your own': Campaign aims to save youth from sex trade

Sex trafficking is a growing crisis in cities and towns across the country, and a new national awareness campaign, headed up by a former Manitoba politician, aims to prevent youth from being lured into it.

Launched Wednesday to coincide with National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, the campaign by the Joy Smith Foundation is called "See the Trafficking Signs."

Smith, a former Manitoba MLA and federal Conservative MP, says it is designed to educate people on common signs someone may be at risk of being groomed and lured into sex trafficking — and to recognize that sex trafficking is widespread, occurring in communities both large and small.

"It takes a nation to stop human trafficking," she said at a news conference with the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP. "We need to join forces with our police agencies, our survivors and our communities to bring awareness to this horrific crime. You could save a child. It could be your own."

The Joy Smith Foundation's See the Trafficking Signs campaign is the first national all-Canadian anti-human trafficking awareness campaign. (Joy Smith Foundation)

She urged parents, teachers, community leaders — "everybody" — to be aware of key warning signs that a youth might be involved in sex trafficking:

New clothing, jewelry or gifts without having money.

Frequent sleepovers at a friend's house.

Sudden interest in a man several years older.

Sudden change in style of dress or makeup.

New circle of friends and isolation from their old group.

Change in attitude toward school, regular activities, friends.

Falling grades.

Unexplained cuts or bruises.

Using two cell phones.

"Every day, police officers across the country encounter survivors of human trafficking. The children being … trafficked and targeted come from all backgrounds and from every part of society," said RCMP Sgt. Tara Clelland, who works directly with survivors of sex trafficking and exploitation.

"It's happening in our cities and our towns and all across Canada. Many of us would like to think that this would never happen to us or to our child or to someone that we love but it absolutely can."

The average age of entry into the sex trade is around 11 and 12, said Smith, who as an MP presented private members bills that led to new laws targeting those responsible for human trafficking offences.

The key to stopping the exploitation is through education and awareness and speaking up, Clelland says.

Trafficking has been happening for generations but the digital age has made it easier for predators to contact and exploit youth through the exchange money and gifts, she says.

"Social media sites are a very common recruiting ground," she said, echoing Smith's call for parents and teachers to be alert and to talk to students about the issue.

"It's a difficult discussion but by providing youth with the tools and knowledge that they need to be safe and aware we can prevent future victims."

Anyone who believes someone is being exploited should contact police, Clelland said: "By knowing the signs and speaking up you can change the life of a young person."

The awareness campaign will be shared coast-to-coast with videos, billboards, a TV commercial and signs that will be put up in schools and community centres. The foundation is also offering to provide free presentations at schools "and other places that need this critical information," it says in a news release.

Smith says there are already 15 billboards up in Winnipeg, another 40 across Ottawa and many more to come in other cities.