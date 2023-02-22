Sex-trafficking operation uncovered during investigation of online massage ads: Winnipeg police

A woman recruited people to provide sexual services through a business she disguised as a massage service in several locations in Winnipeg, police say.

The woman, 31, was arrested earlier this month following an investigation from July 2022 until February 2023 that looked into the online advertisements for massage services.

Investigators say several people in their 20s were recruited and offered sexual services in apartment suites around the city.

The recruits were paid a fraction of what was charged for the services, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

On Feb. 8, police searched a residence in the Elmwood neighbourhood, as well as three apartment suites in the city. They recovered laptops, cellphones, safes, cocaine and cash, along with menus listing sexual services and schedules.

The woman is charged with multiple offences around providing and receiving material benefit from sexual services as well as possession of cocaine.

Anyone with information or who wishes to speak with an investigator about crimes related to sexual exploitation is encouraged to contact the counter exploitation unit at 204-986-3464 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).