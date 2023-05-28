2 from Oakville, Ont., arrested after Winnipeg woman trafficked into sex trade, Peel police say

A Winnipeg woman was exploited and controlled by two people who brought her to southern Ontario to work as an escort, Peel Regional Police say.

In August 2022, a woman came forward to Winnipeg police and said a man and woman convinced her to go to the Peel area, which includes Mississauga and Brampton, Ont., to work as an escort, Peel police said in a news release last Friday.

Once she arrived in Ontario, they allegedly exploited her and controlled her life, while profiting financially, police said.

Police believe the woman had been under control of the two accused for about a week, said Peel police spokesperson Cst. Sarah Patten. The woman reported this to Winnipeg police after she returned to her home city, Patten said, adding the two police forces collaborated.

Patten said she couldn't comment on whether the victim was injured and where she is now due to privacy issues.

On Wednesday, May 24, a 39-year-old man from Oakville was arrested. The next day, a 23-year-old woman turned herself into police.

They are both charged with a number of crimes, including human trafficking, advertising sexual services and exercising control, direction or influence.

The man was held in custody for a bail hearing and the woman was released to attend court at a later date.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims, particularly in the Greater Toronto Area, and urge them to contact police at 905-453-2121, extension 3555.