3 women threatened, forced to work in sex trade, Winnipeg police say

Three men face multiple charges for allegedly threatening the lives of three women and forcing them to work in the sex trade in Winnipeg.

And police say they are looking for more possible victims.

"Investigators are concerned there are other victims either connected to these males or in similar situations. Investigators believe the [accused men] may have rented facilities throughout Winnipeg," a police news release says.

The investigation began April 29, when police were alerted about one of the women. The police counter-exploitation unit found the other two women during the investigation.

The women said men promised them money, housing, clothing and other amenities in exchange for working in the sex trade. The women also were provided with cocaine on more than one occasion, police said.

Between April 29 and June 9, police saw multiple online advertisements for the women, who were described as escorts who provide sexual services. The men would then arrange meetings at various hotels throughout Winnipeg, driving the women and collecting payment at the end, police said.

The women told investigators they felt threatened into complying with the demands of the men making the arrangements with customers.

Bego Muhmutovic, 19, is charged with procuring a person to provide sexual services, uttering threats and obtaining material benefit from sexual services.

Yahya Ahmed Yahya, 19, is charged with procuring a person to provide sexual services and obtaining material benefit from sexual services.

Ali Noaman Jaljal Zangana, 20, is charged with all of those offences as well as advertising sexual services, administering a noxious thing with intent, attempting to obstruct justice and failing to comply with prior court orders.

All three were arrested and charged at the end of June.

Anyone with information related to these types of crimes or human trafficking is urged to contact the counter-exploitation unit at 204-986-3464 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).