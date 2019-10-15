Sex offender released from prison, expected to move to Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Police Service is warning the public that a convicted sex offender, who police believe is likely to re-offend, was released from Stony Mountain Institution last week and is expected to be moving to Winnipeg.

Police say Justin Levasseur, 29, has a history of violence and sexually violence. Although he attended treatment programming while in prison, police say women are at risk of sexual violence if they encounter Levasseur.

In September 2013, Levasseur broke into the residence of a random woman while she was asleep, then sexually assaulted and choked the victim.

On Mar. 24, 2016, he was convicted of multiple charges including break and enter and sexual assault, and received a five-year sentence. Levasseur was in custody prior to the sentencing for 16 months, which was included in the five years.

He was convicted of break and enter, sexual assault and overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle on March 24, 2016, and received a five year sentence (which includes pre-sentence custody credit of 16 months).

Upon his release from prison, Levasseur has a lifetime weapons ban, and is on parole until late November.

Levasseur is about 5'6" tall and weighs roughly 170 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his arms, hands and neck.