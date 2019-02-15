Violent sex offender missing from B.C. might be headed to Winnipeg, police say

Joseph Davis is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for missing his curfew. He is described as 5-8 and 178 pounds with short blond hair, blue eyes, and numerous tattoos on his arms. (Vancouver Police Department)

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a violent sexual offender who police say might be headed to Winnipeg.

Joseph Davis, 47, was on release under a long-term supervision order and was living in a Vancouver halfway house when he missed his curfew on Monday night, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police said they have learned that Davis purchased a grey 2001 Mercedes ML320, and believe that he is headed east to Winnipeg. The vehicle has the B.C. licence plate HB7 41S.

Davis served four years in jail for sexual assault after being convicted for luring a 50-year-old real estate agent into his Winnipeg home and attacking her in 2007.

Six years earlier, Davis was convicted of forcible confinement and assault causing bodily harm after attacking a sex trade worker at his house.

This is the second time he has breached his release conditions and been unlawfully at large.

In April 2017, Davis went missing from his halfway house and was arrested a few days later near Langenburg, Sask., after someone called police when they recognized Davis's car from media reports.

Langenburg is about a four-hour drive west of Winnipeg.

Joseph Davis might be driving a grey 2001 Mercedes ML320, similar to the one pictured. It has B.C. licence plate HB7 41S. (Vancouver Police Department)

Davis is described as 5-8 and 178 pounds with short blond hair, blue eyes, and numerous tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing a black rain jacket, blue jeans and work boots, and carrying a small backpack.

Anyone who sees him or the vehicle is asked to immediately call 911.