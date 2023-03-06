Sex offender incarcerated at Stony Mountain Institution dies in custody

A sex offender serving time at Manitoba's Stony Mountain Institution died on Saturday, Correctional Services of Canada says.

The inmate's name was not provided due to a court-ordered publication ban, according to a Sunday news release, but their next of kin have been notified.

They were serving a sentence of just over six and a half years since February of 2022 for charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, the release said.

Police and the coroner will be notified, and Correctional Services of Canada says they will review the circumstances surrounding their death.

