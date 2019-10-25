Man charged in violent sex assault case dating back to 2007 in Winnipeg

A man serving a multi-year prison sentence for violent attacks on women has now been charged in connection with another sexual assault that happened in Winnipeg in 2007.

In May of that year, a 27-year-old woman was forced at knifepoint into an alley, where she was attacked, police said in a Friday news release. The man who attacked her then raced off on a bicycle.

No one was ever arrested in connection with the assault, but biological material left by the attacker was sent to the RCMP forensic lab, where a DNA profile was identified.

It sat there for nearly 12 years, until Douglas Wayne Bowman was sent to prison in November 2018 for violent sexual attacks on two other women in the city.

According to information heard in court at his trial, Bowman had forced them to perform sex acts at knifepoint, in separate incidents.

One of the assaults lasted nearly four hours and saw the 20-year-old victim sprayed with pepper spray, court heard. It was also revealed that Bowman had previously been convicted for sexual assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was sentenced to 14 years in jail but that was reduced to eight years, counting time he had served while awaiting trial. He was also given a 10-year supervision order.

Due to the severity of the crimes, Bowman was also ordered to submit a DNA sample for the national databank.

That's what led police to charge him with the 2007 incident.

Not long after Bowman's sample was logged into the system, it came up as match with the profile from the unknown attacker from that year.

Winnipeg police were notified and an arrest warrant was issued for Bowman in July, who was already in prison. A DNA warrant was eventually obtained in October and on Wednesday of this week, Bowman was arrested.

He was charged for sexual assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

He has been returned to federal custody while awaiting trial on the latest charges.