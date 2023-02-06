Quebec sex assault case against Peter Nygard needs to move forward, Crown says

The Crown says it wants the Quebec sexual assault case involving Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard to proceed more quickly.

Nygard's case has been put off for months because he faces charges in Toronto and in the United States, and prosecutor Jerome Laflamme told a Quebec court judge today the complainant wants the legal proceedings to advance.

Nygard, 81, was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act after being charged with nine sex-related counts in New York.

He is scheduled to go to trial in Toronto for sexual assault and confinement charges in September 2023.

Nygard also faces one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in Quebec.

His Montreal court case was put off today and is scheduled to return before a judge on April 14.