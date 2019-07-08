Severe thunderstorms heading into parts of Manitoba

The parched province of Manitoba is expected to get some wet relief on Monday, though some parts could see quite intense downpours, Environment Canada says.

Rain is in the forecast for nearly every Manitoba community, from Churchill all the way south to Emerson at the international border.

However, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Interlake Region. Meteorologists are tracking a line of thunderstorms heading for that area.

The line, from Jackhead to Peguis First Nation, is capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain, Environment Canada says.

Areas in red are under a severe thunderstorm warning and those in grey are subject to a special air quality statement due to forest fire smoke. (Environment Canada)

The forecast for Winnipeg calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms late in the afternoon with winds gusting to 50 km/h.

Other parts of the province, along the eastern boundary, are under a special air quality statement due to smoke from forest fires.

The air quality is expected to improve Monday over southeastern Manitoba as the southerly winds push the smoke to the north.

Communities closer to the fires, such as Little Grand Rapids and Bissett, may still experience poor air quality through Monday, Environment Canada said.