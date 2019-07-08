Severe thunderstorms heading into parts of Manitoba
Rain in the forecast for nearly the entire province, bringing relief to dry conditions
The parched province of Manitoba is expected to get some wet relief on Monday, though some parts could see quite intense downpours, Environment Canada says.
Rain is in the forecast for nearly every Manitoba community, from Churchill all the way south to Emerson at the international border.
However, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Interlake Region. Meteorologists are tracking a line of thunderstorms heading for that area.
The line, from Jackhead to Peguis First Nation, is capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain, Environment Canada says.
The forecast for Winnipeg calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms late in the afternoon with winds gusting to 50 km/h.
Other parts of the province, along the eastern boundary, are under a special air quality statement due to smoke from forest fires.
The air quality is expected to improve Monday over southeastern Manitoba as the southerly winds push the smoke to the north.
Communities closer to the fires, such as Little Grand Rapids and Bissett, may still experience poor air quality through Monday, Environment Canada said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.