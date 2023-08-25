Tornado warning issued for R.M. of Grahamdale, other parts of Manitoba under storm warnings

A tornado warning has been issued for the Rural Municipality of Grahamdale, including the communities of Gypsumville, Moosehorn and Camper.

Environment Canada says as of 7:46 p.m. Thursday, meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado about five kilometres southeast of Hilbre, Man., moving southeast at 30 kilometres an hour.

The weather agency's warning says the storm could also produce hail the size of golf balls.

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of southern Manitoba remain in effect Thursday evening.

Environment Canada is tracking a cluster of storms capable of producing strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the following areas:

Moose Creek Provincial Forest Pine Dock and Matheson Island.

Peguis, Fisher River and Jackhead.

R.M. of Grahamdale including Gypsumville, Moosehorn and Camper.

Municipality of North Cypress-Langford, including Neepawa and Carberry.

Municipality of Minitonas-Bowsman, including Renwer.

Municipality of Swan Valley West, including Benito.

Porcupine Provincial Forest.

R.M. of Mountain, including Mafeking and Birch River.

R.M. of Dufferin, including Carman, Roseisle and Homewood.

R.M. of Thompson including Miami, Rosebank and Deerwood.

R.M. of Armstrong including Chatfield Inwood and Narcisse.

R.M. of Tache, including Lorette, Ste-Geneviève and Landmark.

R.M. of Ste. Anne, including Richer.

L.G. of Pinawa including Seven Sisters Falls.

R.M. of Lac Du Bonnet.

R.M. of Reynolds, including Ste. Rita, Hadashville, and Rennie.

R.M. of Whitemouth including Elma.

Thunderstorm watches were also in effect for most of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg.

