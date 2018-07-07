Severe thunderstorm watches lifted in Manitoba

Environment Canada has lifted all severe thunderstorm watches for communities in southeastern and west-central Manitoba.

The national weather service had said thunderstorms could develop on a cold front sweeping across the region earlier in the day Saturday.

Communities that had been under the severe thunderstorm watch include:

Berens River

Bloodvein Little Grand Rapids and Atikaki Provincial Park

Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Provincial Forest

Municipality of Minitonas-Bowsman including Renwer

Municipality of Swan Valley West including Benito

Pelican Rapids and Shoal River First Nations

Porcupine Provincial Forest

R.M. of Mountain including Cowan and Camperville

R.M. of Mountain including Mafeking and Birch River

Westgate Red Deer Lake and Barrows

North and South Moose Lake including Moose Lake Res.

The Pas Cormorant Westray and Wanless

All of the watches were lifted by shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.

