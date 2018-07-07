Severe thunderstorm watches lifted in Manitoba
Environment Canada has lifted all severe thunderstorm watches for communities in southeastern and west-central Manitoba.
Environment Canada has lifted all severe thunderstorm watches for communities in southeastern and west-central Manitoba.
The national weather service had said thunderstorms could develop on a cold front sweeping across the region earlier in the day Saturday.
Communities that had been under the severe thunderstorm watch include:
- Berens River
- Bloodvein Little Grand Rapids and Atikaki Provincial Park
- Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Provincial Forest
- Municipality of Minitonas-Bowsman including Renwer
- Municipality of Swan Valley West including Benito
- Pelican Rapids and Shoal River First Nations
- Porcupine Provincial Forest
- R.M. of Mountain including Cowan and Camperville
- R.M. of Mountain including Mafeking and Birch River
- Westgate Red Deer Lake and Barrows
- North and South Moose Lake including Moose Lake Res.
- The Pas Cormorant Westray and Wanless
All of the watches were lifted by shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.
