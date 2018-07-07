Skip to Main Content
Severe thunderstorm watches lifted in Manitoba

Environment Canada has lifted all severe thunderstorm watches for communities in southeastern and west-central Manitoba.

CBC News ·
The national weather service had said thunderstorms could develop on a cold front sweeping across the region earlier in the day Saturday.

Communities that had been under the severe thunderstorm watch include:

  • Berens River
  • Bloodvein Little Grand Rapids and Atikaki Provincial Park
  • Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Provincial Forest
  • Municipality of Minitonas-Bowsman including Renwer
  • Municipality of Swan Valley West including Benito  
  • Pelican Rapids and Shoal River First Nations
  • Porcupine Provincial Forest
  • R.M. of Mountain including Cowan and Camperville
  • R.M. of Mountain including Mafeking and Birch River
  • Westgate Red Deer Lake and Barrows
  • North and South Moose Lake including Moose Lake Res.
  • The Pas Cormorant Westray and Wanless

All of the watches were lifted by shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.

