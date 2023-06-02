Severe thunderstorm watches issued for Winnipeg, southern Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued thunderstorm warnings and watches across most of southern Manitoba Friday afternoon.

Watches are in effect for the entire southwest corner of the province south of Riding Mountain National Park, stretching east to cover Winnipeg, the Interlake and areas north of Whiteshell Provincial Park.

Environment Canada has also issued a thunderstorm warnings for the R.M. of West Interlake including Eriksdale and Ashern, as well as the RM of St. Andrews, including Selkirk, Lockport and Ponemah. The storm is expected to produce wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions can cause hail, strong winds, and torrential rainfall, Environment Canada says.

