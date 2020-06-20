Winnipeg, Red River Valley under severe thunderstorm watch

Conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms in Winnipeg and parts of southern and southeastern Manitoba today, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch late Saturday morning.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," read a bulletin from the service.

Along with the City of Winnipeg, the watch also includes:

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.

Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.

Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

"A low pressure system will trigger thunderstorms in southern Manitoba this afternoon and evening. Some of these thunderstorm may become severe," the bulletin said.

Winnipeg is expected to reach a high of 22 C on Saturday with a few showers expected through the afternoon.

The normal high for this time of year is 24 C.