Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southern Manitoba

Parts of southern Manitoba could see severe thunderstorms later Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued an alert that there could be storms that produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain. The weather service said the storms could become severe Saturday afternoon or evening.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions suggest the possibility of storms that could bring large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

The weather service reminded people that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, and that lightning kills and injures people in Canada every year.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the following regions: