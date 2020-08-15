Skip to Main Content
Severe thunderstorm warnings ended in southeastern Manitoba
Manitoba

The severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been lifted in the southeast corner of Manitoba Saturday evening.

Meteorologists tracking storm capable of producing strong winds, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain

Environment Canada meteorologists tracked a severe thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon, which ended by about 7 p.m. (ahupepo/Shutterstock)

A strong thunderstorm moved east across the province, from the City of Morden and into the Whiteshell until it settled in the Sprague area, according to Environment Canada.

As of Saturday evening, the warnings and watches were lifted.

The weather agency will keep updating watches and warnings online as the day continues.

