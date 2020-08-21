Severe thunderstorm warning placed on part of southwestern Manitoba

Part of southwestern Manitoba is under a severe thunderstorm warning Friday morning, as meteorologists track a storm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, heavy rain and hail up to the size of a Ping-Pong ball, Environment Canada says.

As of noon, an alert on Environment Canada's website said areas under a severe thunderstorm warning include:

The municipality of Russell-Binscarth, including Gambler First Nation.

The rural municipality of Riding Mountain West, including Asessippi Provincial Park.

The Rossburn municipality, including Waywayseecappo First Nation.

Previous severe thunderstorm warnings have ended for the Prairie View municipality, including Bird Tail Creek First Nation and the rural municipality of Ellice-Archie, including St-Lazare, McAuley and Manson.

Environment Canada advises taking cover immediately if threatening weather approaches; severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

Heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads, and intense lightning is likely in any thunderstorm, the weather agency says.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when thunderstorms that are imminent or already happening are deemed likely to produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

A much larger section of southwestern Manitoba was under a severe thunderstorm watch as of late Friday morning, which is issued when weather conditions suggest it's likely thunderstorms will happen, and that they could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

Much of southwestern Manitoba is included in a severe thunderstorm watch issued Friday morning. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

As of noon, several municipalities in the Virden-Souris area were included in the severe thunderstorm watch:

The municipality of Souris-Glenwood.

The rural municipality of Pipestone, including the Oak Lake Reserve and the Canupawakpa Dakota Nation.

The rural municipality of Wallace-Woodworth, including Virden, Elkhorn and Kenton.

The rural municipality of Whitehead, including Alexander and Beresford.

The Riverdale municipality, including Rivers and Wheatland.

This radar image shows a storm moving through part of southwestern Manitoba Friday morning. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Municipalities in the Ste. Rose-McCreary-Alonsa-Gladstone area included in the thunderstorm watch are:

The municipality of Glenella-Lansdowne, including Arden and Tenby.

The municipality of McCreary, including Norgate.

The municipality of Ste. Rose, including Laurier.

The municipality of WestLake-Gladstone, including Plumas and Langruth.

The rural municipality of Alonsa, including the Ebb and Flow and Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nations.

In the Portage la Prairie-Headingley-Brunkild-Carman area, the communities now under the thunderstorm watch are:

The rural municipality of Cartier, including Elie, St. Eustache and Springstein.

The rural municipality of Dufferin, including Carman, Roseisle and Homewood.

The rural municipality of Grey, including St. Claude, Elm Creek and Fannystelle.

The rural municipality of Headingley.

The rural municipality of Macdonald, including Brunkild, Starbuck and La Salle.

The rural municipality of Portage la Prairie, including St. Ambroise.

The rural municipality of St. François Xavier.

The areas in the Morden-Winkler-Altona-Morris region covered under the thunderstorm watch are:

The municipality of Rhineland, including Altona, Plum Coulee and Gretna.

The rural municipality of Montcalm, including St. Jean Baptiste.

The rural municipality of Morris, including Rosenort and Aubigny.

The rural municipality of Roland, including Jordan and Myrtle.

the rural municipality of Stanley, including Winkler and Morden.

The rural municipality of Thompson, including Miami, Rosebank and Deerwood.

In the area of Minnedosa-Riding Mountain National Park, the regions under the watch are:

The Hamiota municipality, including McConnell and Lavinia.

The municipality of Clanwilliam-Erickson.

The municipality of Harrison Park, including Onanole, Sandy Lake and Newdale.

The rural municipality of Minto-Odanah, including Minnedosa and Moore Park.

The rural municipality of Oakview, including Oak River and Rapid City.

The rural municipality of Rosedale, including Eden and Kelwood.

The rural municipality of Yellowhead, including Shoal Lake and Elphinstone.

Riding Mountain National Park.

The rural municipality of Ellice-Archie, including St-Lazare McAuley and Manson.

In the Melita-Boissevain-Turtle Mountain Provincial Park area, the regions affected by the watch include:

The municipality of Boissevain-Morton, including Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

The municipality of Brenda-Waskada, including Medora and Goodlands.

The municipality of Deloraine-Winchester.

The municipality of Grassland, including Hartney and Minto.

The municipality of Two Borders, including Melita, Coulter and Tilston.

In the Killarney-Pilot Mound-Manitou region, the communities included in the watch are:

The Cartwright-Roblin municipality, including Mather.

The municipality of Killarney-Turtle Mountain.

The municipality of Lorne, including Notre Dame and Swan Lake.

The municipality of Louise, including Pilot Mound and Crystal City.

The municipality of Pembina, including Manitou, La Rivière and Snowflake.

The rural municipality of Argyle, including Baldur, Glenora and Greenway.

The rural municipality of Prairie Lakes, including Margaret, Ninette and Belmont.

The regions in the Dauphin-Russell-Roblin-Winnipegosis area, the regions under the watch are:

The Gilbert Plains municipality, including Ashville.

The Grandview municipality, including the Valley River Reserve

The Mossey River municipality, including Winnipegosis and Fork River.

The municipality of Ethelbert, including Garland.

The municipality of Roblin, including Makaroff, Shortdale and Bield.

The rural municipality of Dauphin, including Sifton and Valley River.

The rural municipality of Lakeshore, including Ochre River, Makinak, Rorketon and Toutes Aides.

In the Brandon-Neepawa-Carberry-Treherne area, the communities under the watch are: