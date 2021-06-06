Severe thunderstorm warning in place for parts of southeastern Manitoba

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for parts of southeast Manitoba, including the city of Steinbach.

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

The storm is tracking to the northeast at 40 km/h, the weather agency says.

The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the following areas:

Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer.

Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Whiteshell - Lac du Bonnet - Pinawa.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in place for the following areas:

Arborg - Hecla - Fisher River - Gypsumville - Ashern.

Bissett - Victoria Beach - Nopiming Provincial Park - Pine Falls.

City of Winnipeg.

Beausejour - Grand Beach.

Killarney - Pilot Mound - Manitou.

Morden - Winkler - Altona - Morris.

Portage la Prairie - Headingley - Brunkild - Carman.

Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall - Woodlands.

The storm comes as Manitoba broke 14 weather records on Friday, with temperatures that soared past 40 C in some areas.

A heat warning is in place for much of the southern part of the province. It's expected to be lifted by Sunday, though it won't come with any significantly cooler temperatures.