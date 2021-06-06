Severe thunderstorm warning in place for parts of southeastern Manitoba
Storm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain
A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for parts of southeast Manitoba, including the city of Steinbach.
Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.
The storm is tracking to the northeast at 40 km/h, the weather agency says.
The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the following areas:
- Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer.
- Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.
- Whiteshell - Lac du Bonnet - Pinawa.
A severe thunderstorm watch is also in place for the following areas:
- Arborg - Hecla - Fisher River - Gypsumville - Ashern.
- Bissett - Victoria Beach - Nopiming Provincial Park - Pine Falls.
- City of Winnipeg.
- Beausejour - Grand Beach.
- Killarney - Pilot Mound - Manitou.
- Morden - Winkler - Altona - Morris.
- Portage la Prairie - Headingley - Brunkild - Carman.
- Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall - Woodlands.
The storm comes as Manitoba broke 14 weather records on Friday, with temperatures that soared past 40 C in some areas.
A heat warning is in place for much of the southern part of the province. It's expected to be lifted by Sunday, though it won't come with any significantly cooler temperatures.
