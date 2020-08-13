Severe thunderstorm watches issued for southern Manitoba

Parts of southern Manitoba are under severe thunderstorm watches Thursday morning.

A line of strong thunderstorms is moving east across the province, stretching from the city of Brandon and surrounding areas to St. Francois Xavier, Environment Canada reports.

Some of the thunderstorms may be severe at times, the weather agency said around 9 a.m., and could develop into storms capable of producing damaging wind, large hail and torrential rain.

The watches, which include Brandon and Portage la Prairie, were downgraded from warnings issued earlier Thursday morning.

A watch is also in effect for the south part of the Interlake region, including Selkirk, Gimli and Stonewall.

The weather agency will keep updating watches and warnings online as the day continues.