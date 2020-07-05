Severe storm warnings, watches in effect for Manitoba, including Winnipeg
Storms could produce quarter-size hail and wind gusts in excess of 100 km/h
A stint of stormy weather is continuing in parts of the province on Sunday, with more severe storms in the forecast.
Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for much of eastern Manitoba and the province's south.
In a public alert for the city of Winnipeg, the weather agency's meteorologists say they are tracking a line of storms capable of producing quarter-size hail and wind gusts in excess of 100 km/h.
At 3:50 p.m., doppler radar indicated those storms were stretching from Stony Mountain to the city to Starbuck and was travelling eastward at 20 km/h.
The alert advises heavy downpours could lead to flash floods and water pooling on roads, and large hail can cause injury and property damage.
It also reminds Manitobans that severe storms can produce tornadoes.
A severe thunderstorm watch is also in place for the city of Brandon on Sunday.
The alert for Brandon indicates conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms to develop Sunday afternoon and into the evening over much of southern Manitoba.
Communities in southeast Manitoba are still reeling from recent storms, including a tornado that hit Rapid City, Man., last Sunday.
