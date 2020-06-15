Southeastern Manitoba under severe thunderstorm warnings, watches and heat advisory

Parts of southeastern Manitoba are under heat advisories, as well as severe thunderstorm warnings and watches on Monday.

In a public weather alert at 5:52 p.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists said they are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to ping pong ball size hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Bissett.

Nopiming Provincial Park.

Rural Municipality of Alexander, including Powerview-Pine Falls.

Pinawa.

Seven Sisters Falls.

Pointe du Bois.

Rural Municipality of Lac Du Bonnet.

Rural Municipality of Whitemouth, including Elma.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or already producing large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

Environment Canada is advising people take cover immediately when threatening weather approaches, and reminding Manitobans that tornadoes are possible during severe thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand beach.

Bissett, Victoria beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.

Whiteshell, Lac du bonnet and Pinawa

Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

A combination of hot, humid weather has also prompted a special weather statement from the agency.

Special weather statements are in effect for south-central Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Carman, Morris, Morden, Winkler, Altona and the Interlake region, as temperatures are expected to soar above 30 C in the coming days.