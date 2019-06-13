Dry conditions take toll as Manitoba farmers demand provincial help

Manitoba municipalities in the Interlake and Parkland are demanding a meeting with the premier over a persistent drought that's depleted their supply of feed.

The farmers and cattle producers are calling on Premier Brian Pallister and Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler to intervene after hot, dry weather stunted hay production in the region.

"Time is of the essence," Arnthor Jonasson, reeve of the RM of West Interlake, told CBC Manitoba Radio Noon host Marjorie Dowhos on Thursday.

"I don't think we're going to be able to avoid some drop in the number of cows [from producers selling], but I think if there is some hope that came from the province, there may be some people that would try to hold out."

Some ranchers forced to sell

The growing list of municipalities declaring a state of agricultural disaster is now at 16.

Jonasson said the drought means there is simply not enough feed to maintain the cattle herd, so producers are forced to buy overpriced hay or, in extreme cases, try to sell their cattle.

"I've seen some herds advertised and they're faced with nobody looking to buy right now, because there is no feed in the area," he said.

This summer, the provincial government responded by temporarily allowing producers to cut hay and graze their animals on Crown land not permitted for agricultural use, as well as opening up new funding for water access.

Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler is considering further assistance for struggling producers, he said.

"There are a number of resources available to help producers manage feed shortage challenges and we are currently exploring options to expand and improve upon these supports," Eichler said in a statement.

Henry Rosing, a cattle producer in Lake Francis, said lower than expected precipitation levels have impeded farmers the last two years.

"It mainly expresses itself in shortage of feed, pasture and now water sources are being compromised," he said.

Hay yield low

Rosing described the drought as another blow to the local cattle industry, a sector beset over the years from numerous floods wiping out pasture land and the bovine spongiform encephalopathy crisis before that.

He said his hay yield is 30 per cent of average volume this year.

Although some needed precipitation has arrived in recent weeks, Rosing said it's come too late to make a difference.

"At this time of the year, we can't really expect a lot of grass growth anymore," he said. "It'll help a little bit in keeping the cattle on pasture a little longer, but it won't really address the issue of feed shortages for the winter."

He hopes the province will step up with greater assistance, though he says his farm hasn't been slammed to the same degree.

The municipalities of Gilbert Plains, Glenella-Lansdowne, Rosedale, St. Laurent have recently joined the 12 RMs —Alonsa, Armstrong, Bifrost - Riverton, Coldwell, Ethelbert, Fisher, Grahamdale, Lakeshore, McCreary, West Interlake and Woodlands — who declared a state of agricultural disaster in late August.