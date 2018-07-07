Several Manitoba communities under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for several communities in southeastern and west-central Manitoba.

The national weather service says thunderstorms have developed on a cold front sweeping across the region.

Some of these thunderstorms may become severe, warns Environment Canada.

Communities under the severe thunderstorm watch include:

Berens River

Bloodvein Little Grand Rapids and Atikaki Provincial Park

Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Provincial Forest

Municipality of Minitonas-Bowsman including Renwer

Municipality of Swan Valley West including Benito

Pelican Rapids and Shoal River First Nations

Porcupine Provincial Forest

R.M. of Mountain including Cowan and Camperville

R.M. of Mountain including Mafeking and Birch River

Westgate Red Deer Lake and Barrows

North and South Moose Lake including Moose Lake Res.

The Pas Cormorant Westray and Wanless

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain, according to Environment Canada.

