Several Manitoba communities under severe thunderstorm watch
Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for several communities in southeastern and west-central Manitoba.
Storms developing on a cold front sweeping through southeastern and west-central regions
The national weather service says thunderstorms have developed on a cold front sweeping across the region.
Some of these thunderstorms may become severe, warns Environment Canada.
Communities under the severe thunderstorm watch include:
- Berens River
- Bloodvein Little Grand Rapids and Atikaki Provincial Park
- Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Provincial Forest
- Municipality of Minitonas-Bowsman including Renwer
- Municipality of Swan Valley West including Benito
- Pelican Rapids and Shoal River First Nations
- Porcupine Provincial Forest
- R.M. of Mountain including Cowan and Camperville
- R.M. of Mountain including Mafeking and Birch River
- Westgate Red Deer Lake and Barrows
- North and South Moose Lake including Moose Lake Res.
- The Pas Cormorant Westray and Wanless
Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain, according to Environment Canada.
