Seven Oaks Hospital ER to shift to urgent care centre July 22

The emergency room at Winnipeg's Seven Oaks Hospital will be no more two weeks from now, according to an internal memo emailed to staff on Tuesday.

The memo from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and Shared Health said the northwest Winnipeg hospital's ER will transform to a 24/7 urgent care centre on July 22, well in advance of the initially planned timeline.

"We recognize these changes affect how and where we deliver care and we ask for your continued support and commitment to patient care as we seek necessary improvements to patient flow and wait times," the memo reads.

The WRHA later confirmed the date for the change in a news release.

The change was originally planned for September 2019. Then, late last month, the WRHA confirmed the conversion would take place this summer, but didn't specify when.

The accelerated changeover sparked outcry from the public and staff at Seven Oaks who protested the change.

The shift comes amid the overhaul of Manitoba's health-care system by the Progressive Conservative government under Premier Brian Pallister.

The overhaul, which began in 2017 based on recommendations from consultant David Peachey, has included the consolidation of Winnipeg's six ERs into three as a way of streamlining care.

Seven Oaks will be the last of the three Winnipeg emergency rooms to be converted. The ER at Victoria General Hospital became an urgent care centre in the fall of 2017. The ER at Concordia Hospital followed suit last month.

After July 22, the urgent care centre at Seven Oaks will, like other urgent care centres, handle patients with non-life-threatening but urgent same-day issues.

Converting the ER to an urgent care centre was based on "honest and productive" input to an advisory team tasked with overseeing the change from front-line staff, doctors and leadership at Seven Oaks, the WRHA's memo said.

"Staff have voiced concerns about their lack of engagement and have asked specific questions about plans to ensure patient safety, appropriate staff resourcing and to deal with vacancies and staff fatigue," the memo said.

"Please know your concerns have been heard and are being acted upon — both immediately and for implementation over the longer term."

Related in-patient closures, including shuttering the Seven Oaks intensive care unit, will take place Sept. 20, states the letter.

A news conference regarding the change is planned for Tuesday afternoon, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says.