Winnipeg police, RCMP to speak at noon about assault at Seven Oaks General Hospital, related incidents

Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP will reveal more information Thursday about an assault that seriously injured a staff member at Seven Oaks General Hospital on Wednesday.

The police forces will give the update at a rare joint news conference at noon CT. CBC News will live stream it here and on Facebook and CBC Gem.

The assault left a staff member at the hospital in serious condition, while other workers and leaders at the site were "devastated," a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said.

Few other details about what happened, including the nature of the assault and what the related incidents are, have been released so far.

Police were called to the north Winnipeg hospital around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and remained there into the evening.

The assault happened in the atrium at the main entrance on Leila Avenue, the spokesperson said.

That entrance is closed but the urgent care centre and its usual entrance are still open to the public, while dialysis patients are being contacted directly and asked to use the McPhillips Street entrance when they arrive.

Security was later ramped up at the hospital and visitors are being kept out for at least the next 24 hours, except in end-of-life situations, the spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon.