Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak re-elects Garrison Settee as grand chief

The organization that represents 26 First Nations in northern Manitoba has re-elected Grand Chief Garrison Settee as its leader.

A total of 73 chiefs, councillors and headmen of the members of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak cast votes in the election Wednesday at the group's annual general assembly in Norway House Cree Nation.

Settee, from Pimicikamak Cree Nation, received 58 votes, while challenger Ken Bighetty, from Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, received 15.

"I am extremely thankful the leadership have voted me in for a second term as grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak," Settee said in an emailed statement. "I look forward to advocating on behalf of MKO First Nations over the next three years."

Settee was first elected in August 2018.

MKO's annual general assembly wraps up on Friday.