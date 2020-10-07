Winnipegger Seth Jarvis chosen in 1st round of 2020 NHL draft

With the 13th pick of this year's NHL draft, the Carolina Hurricanes selected Winnipeg forward Seth Jarvis.

Jarvis spent the past three seasons playing right wing for the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.

The 2019-20 season was by far Jarvis's best with the club, scoring 98 points (42 goals, 56 assists) through 58 games — good enough to finish second in the league in scoring.

Jarvis was ranked 14th overall on the NHL 2020 draft prospect list.

Jarvis and his family celebrated at home, as the NHL hosted the draft virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.