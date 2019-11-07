'Sunny days, sweepin' the clouds away': 50 years later, Winnipeggers still love Sesame Street

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?

Fifty years ago this Sunday, a group of colourful, furry puppets made their television debut when the beloved children's show Sesame Street aired for the first time.

Over the years, many of its characters' educational antics — from the Cookie Monster to Elmo to Oscar to the Grouch — have found a permanent spot in many people's hearts, including many Winnipeggers.

"To this day, I still kind of hold Sesame Street deep in my heart," Cameron Benoit told CBC News.

He grew up connecting with Elmo, and says he learned his manners through the fuzzy red puppet.

"Always say please and thank you, always be respectful of other people regardless of who they are," Benoit recalls.

Canadian Sesame Street puppets Basil, Dodi and Louis were introduced in 1987. (CBC Still Photo Collection)

The show was created in the U.S., developed by the New York–based Children's Television Workshop (CTW), and it was first broadcast on American networks in 1969.

It didn't officially make it onto Canadian TV until 1970, when CBC picked up the show.

By 1973, the episodes of Sesame Street appearing on the CBC included Canadian-made content. Segments from the American episodes were dubbed in French, Americanisms were eliminated and replaced with Canadian linguistic quirks and original clips were also produced to reflect Canadian life.

Some segments were even produced in Winnipeg.

Lloyd Robertson announces some big news for the fall 1970 TV schedule. Sesame Street is coming to Canada, and this was the exclusive first look. 0:56

It was the overarching messages that affected Elisa de Jesus, though. She said Sesame Street taught her to see the best in people.

"Just being nice and not being afraid of living in your neighbourhood. I lived in a pretty rough neighbourhood in Winnipeg and quite honestly [Sesame Street] made everything kind of nice," she said.

"It's not like there's furry monsters everywhere, but everyone can be kind of nice."

The same was true for Caylene Myhre. She identified with Oscar the Grouch because she can be kind of grouchy sometimes, she said.

"[The show] helped you tune in to your emotions when you didn't really know what they were yet," she said.

Decades later, you can still go and play where everything's A-okay and meet where the air is sweet on Treehouse TV.