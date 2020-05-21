Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police shut down section of Selkirk Avenue for serious incident
A three-block stretch of Selkirk Avenue is blocked in Winnipeg's North End as police deal with what they call "a serious incident."

Officers are expect to be there for several hours, police say

Police have taped off the gate entrance to the yard at 747 Selkirk Ave. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

No information is being released on what happened but police say they were called there around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers seem focused on a 2½-storey house between Arlington and Parr streets.

Police say they expect to be there for several hours.

Police won't say what they are investigating, other than a serious incident. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

 



    

