Winnipeg police shut down section of Selkirk Avenue for serious incident

A three-block stretch of Selkirk Avenue is blocked in Winnipeg's North End as police deal with what they call "a serious incident."

No information is being released on what happened but police say they were called there around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers seem focused on a 2½-storey house between Arlington and Parr streets.

Police say they expect to be there for several hours.

Police won't say what they are investigating, other than a serious incident. (Gary Solilak/CBC)






