Police investigate 'significant incident' after crash in Winnipeg's Elmwood area

A smashed vehicle, with broken pieces scattered around an intersection and against a building, was the focus of a large police presence in Winnipeg's Elmwood area late Monday night.

Police tape surrounded a wide span around the crash scene, which was on Watt Street at the corner of Larsen Avenue.

Pieces of the vehicle can be seen on the sidewalk next to the building that houses Hemp Haven. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Police service spokesperson Const. Rob Carver had no details early Tuesday morning about what happened and if there were any injuries.

All he could say was that police were called just before 9 p.m. Monday to "various sections" of the neighbourhood.

He said information about the "significant incident" would be released later Tuesday morning.