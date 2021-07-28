'Serious crime' closes section of Provencher Boulevard
Winnipeg police have closed off a section of Provencher Boulevard for two blocks, from Des Meurons to Lengevin Street.
Winnipeg police have closed a section of Provencher Boulevard for two blocks in both directions, from Des Meurons to Langevin Street.
In a news release Wednesday morning, the Winnipeg Police Service said that officers were "investigating a serious crime that occurred overnight."
No other information was released.
