Manitoba

'Serious crime' closes section of Provencher Boulevard

Winnipeg police have closed off a section of Provencher Boulevard for two blocks, from Des Meurons to Lengevin Street.

Winnipeg police are investigating a crime scene and have closed a section of Provencher Boulevard for two blocks. (Ian Froese/CBC)

Winnipeg police have closed a section of Provencher Boulevard for two blocks in both directions, from  Des Meurons to Langevin Street.

In a news release Wednesday morning, the Winnipeg Police Service said that officers were "investigating a serious crime that occurred overnight."

No other information was released.

