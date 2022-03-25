Pedestrian dead after serious crash on St. James bridge involving 2 vehicles: Winnipeg police

A pedestrian is dead after a collision involving two vehicles on the St. James bridge early Saturday morning, Winnipeg police say.

In an email to CBC, police said they received a report of a collision on the southbound lanes of Century Street on Route 90, between Portage Avenue and Academy Road, at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the pedestrian, a man, succumbed to his injuries.

Southbound lanes of Century Street, between Ness Avenue and Academy Street, have been closed to traffic on Saturday morning. Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route.

The man's identity has not been revealed. Further details about the incident will be released in the coming days, police said.

