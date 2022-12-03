Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle crash on St. James bridge: Winnipeg police

A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the St. James bridge early Saturday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Officers responded to a report of a collision involving two vehicles, as well as the pedestrian, on the southbound lanes of Century Street (Route 90), between Portage Avenue and Academy Road, at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, a news release said.

The pedestrian, a man, was struck by a vehicle and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He has yet to be identified, police say.

The drivers of both vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene to speak with officers, the news release said.

Southbound lanes of Century Street, between Ness Avenue and Academy Road, were closed to traffic on Saturday morning. As of 1 p.m., that stretch remained closed, a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the police service's traffic division at 204-986-7085.

