Manitoba

Serious collision blocks NB traffic on Disraeli Freeway at Logan Avenue: WPS

Winnipeg police are on scene of a serious motor vehicle collision that has closed a stretch of traffic late Tuesday evening.

Road expected to be closed for several hours

Winnipeg police have blocked off northbound traffic of the Disraeli Freeway at Logan Avenue following a serious collision late Tuesday evening. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Northbound traffic at Disraeli Freeway is expected to be closed at Logan Avenue for the next several hours, police said in a news release.

No further information has yet been released.

