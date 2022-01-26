Serious collision blocks NB traffic on Disraeli Freeway at Logan Avenue: WPS
Winnipeg police are on scene of a serious motor vehicle collision that has closed a stretch of traffic late Tuesday evening.
Road expected to be closed for several hours
Northbound traffic at Disraeli Freeway is expected to be closed at Logan Avenue for the next several hours, police said in a news release.
No further information has yet been released.