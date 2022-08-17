Winnipeg police close part of Higgins Avenue after serious assault

Police are directing Winnipeggers away from a stretch of a downtown street while they investigate a serious assault that happened early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to Higgins Avenue between Main and Austin streets just after 3 a.m.

A man was taken to hospital, but Const. Jay Murray of the police public information office said he couldn't provide any information about the man's injuries.

Yellow tape is up, blocking the road and the front of the Mount Royal Hotel on Higgins, just east of Main Street, and there is blood on the sidewalk and stairs in front of the hotel.

Police ask people to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

It's anticipated the closure will extend through the morning rush hour and possibly longer.

More from CBC Manitoba: