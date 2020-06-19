Tape surrounds McDonald's parking lot after serious assault in Winnipeg
An investigation is underway in the parking lot of a Portage Avenue McDonald's where police say a serious assault occurred.
A McDonald's parking lot in Winnipeg is surrounded by police tape.
Police have released no information other than to say there was a serious assault in the lot at Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street around 4:30 a.m. Friday.
No details have been provided on the age, gender of condition of the victim, or if there was more than one person injured.
Police are expected to release more information later in the day.