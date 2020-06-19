Skip to Main Content
Tape surrounds McDonald's parking lot after serious assault in Winnipeg
An investigation is underway in the parking lot of a Portage Avenue McDonald's where police say a serious assault occurred.
A police officer removes tape at the scene of an assault on Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

A McDonald's parking lot in Winnipeg is surrounded by police tape.

Police have released no information other than to say there was a serious assault in the lot at Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

No details have been provided on the age, gender of condition of the victim, or if there was more than one person injured.

Police are expected to release more information later in the day.

A member of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service washes the ground where the assault happened. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

 

