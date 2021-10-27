Winnipeg police investigate serious assault in North Point Douglas
Police are investigating after a male was seriously assaulted in the area of Austin Street North and Lisgar Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Police tape off area near corner of Austin Street N. and Lisgar Avenue
It happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of Austin Street N. and Lisgar Avenue, police said.
Officers and at least one police cruiser were still in the area as of about 9 p.m.
Police didn't provide any further details about the incident.
