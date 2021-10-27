Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police investigate serious assault in North Point Douglas

Police are investigating after a male was seriously assaulted in the area of Austin Street North and Lisgar Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Police tape off area near corner of Austin Street N. and Lisgar Avenue

A police cruiser was seen parked behind a taped-off area near Austin Street N. and Lisgar Avenue at about 9 p.m. Tuesday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Police are investigating after a male was seriously assaulted in Winnipeg's North Point Douglas area Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of Austin Street N. and Lisgar Avenue, police said.

Officers and at least one police cruiser were still in the area as of about 9 p.m.

Police didn't provide any further details about the incident.

Police confirmed Tuesday night that officers are investigating a serious assault in the area. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

