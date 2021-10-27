Winnipeg police investigate serious assault in North Point Douglas

Police are investigating after a male was seriously assaulted in Winnipeg's North Point Douglas area Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of Austin Street N. and Lisgar Avenue, police said.

Officers and at least one police cruiser were still in the area as of about 9 p.m.

Police didn't provide any further details about the incident.

Police confirmed Tuesday night that officers are investigating a serious assault in the area. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

