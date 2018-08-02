2nd teen who pleaded guilty in beating death of Serena McKay to be sentenced Thursday

A 17-year-girl who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the beating death of Serena McKay will find out Thursday whether she will be sentenced as an adult or as a young offender.

The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was 16 when she led the vicious attack, which was videotaped, in the Manitoba community of Sagkeeng in April 2017.

The other teen involved in the attack pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced in June to 40 months in custody, followed by 23 months of community supervision.

McKay, a 19-year-old high school student, was beaten and left to die by two of her peers. Two graphic videos of the violent attack were later shared widely on social media.

Court heard she had 67 injuries to her body and a pathologist testified she likely died of hypothermia when she was unable to seek shelter due to her injuries and intoxication.

Serena McKay's mother embraces a family member outside of the courthouse in April. (Jill Coubrough/CBC)

In June, Crown attorney Jennifer Comack told the court that sentencing the girl as a youth — which would allow for a maximum sentence of three years — would be too lenient.

Comack argued the teen's actions were those of an adult, after showing the two videos of the attack in court.

She went on to say the teen asked her co-accused to lie after beating Serena's face "until it was unrecognizable."

Co-accused sentenced as youth

The other teen who pleaded guilty, now 18, was 17 years old at the time of the attack. She was sentenced as a youth.

Court heard the videos were filmed on her phone and she was the first person to text them to a friend.

Justice Rocky Pollack told the older girl during sentencing that he was prepared to give her the maximum four years in custody.

However, he said he went with a lesser 40-month sentence after factoring in the traumatic past of her family's history in residential schools, the loss of her father and her own battle with substance abuse.

Court heard the teen had no prior criminal record.