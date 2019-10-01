September 2019: 2nd rainiest in almost 150 years

This September was the second wettest in Winnipeg in almost 150 years.

As of 2 p.m. Sept. 30, Winnipeg had 18 days of rain that combined for a total of 150.8 mm of rainfall — more than three times the typical September rainfall.

CBC meteorologist John Saunders said this amount of rain will negatively affect farmers in the region who couldn't harvest crops.

Saunders also said that the amount of rain could contribute significantly to spring flooding. He added, however, that there are many variables such as winter precipitation that factor into flooding, so it is too early to say for certain.

September 1872 still holds top spot with its record-setting 156.2 mm.

Saunders says another 5 mm before 1 a.m. would break the record set in 1872, when the record-keeping began.

September 1942 is now the 3rd rainiest September in Winnipeg history.